FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FRP were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in FRP by 113.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FRP by 367.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in FRP by 84,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in FRP by 114.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in FRP during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPH opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.63.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

