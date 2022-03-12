FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,088 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $104,260,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $145.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.97 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.80.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

