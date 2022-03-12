Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) vs. HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Head to Head Contrast

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) and HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fuchs Petrolub and HOYA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuchs Petrolub 1 3 2 0 2.17 HOYA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 393.69%. Given Fuchs Petrolub’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fuchs Petrolub is more favorable than HOYA.

Profitability

This table compares Fuchs Petrolub and HOYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A HOYA 24.20% 22.00% 17.54%

Risk & Volatility

Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOYA has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fuchs Petrolub and HOYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HOYA $5.17 billion 8.01 $1.13 billion $3.84 29.17

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs Petrolub.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of HOYA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fuchs Petrolub pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. HOYA pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. HOYA pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

HOYA beats Fuchs Petrolub on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuchs Petrolub (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services. The company was founded by Rudolf Fuchs in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

About HOYA (Get Rating)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products. The Life Care segment produces and sells health care & medical related products. The Others segment includes the information system services and business contracts. The company was founded by Shigeru Yamanaka and Shoichi Yamanaka on November 1, 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

