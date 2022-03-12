Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $40.55 million, a PE ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 5.55.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,548,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 108,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

