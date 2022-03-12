Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in February

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FJTSY traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $27.69. 181,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,341. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

