FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Altius Minerals Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.22.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$23.91 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$13.48 and a 52-week high of C$25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$984.59 million and a PE ratio of 20.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.37.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

