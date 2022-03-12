FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will earn $4.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.15.

AFN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.29.

TSE AFN opened at C$38.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.52 million and a PE ratio of 63.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$48.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

