FY2022 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CanWel Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.11.

Shares of DBM opened at C$8.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$725.63 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.13 and a one year high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.35.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (Get Rating)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.