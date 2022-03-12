FY2022 EPS Estimates for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Raised by Zacks Investment Research

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Novan in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.04. Novan has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,325,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

