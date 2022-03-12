FY2023 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Increased by Analyst

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $12.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.00. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

