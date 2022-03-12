G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) vs. Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Critical Comparison

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) and G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Issuer Direct and G6 Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A G6 Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Issuer Direct and G6 Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $21.88 million 4.84 $3.29 million $0.86 32.44 G6 Materials $1.94 million 6.99 -$1.13 million ($0.01) -8.29

Issuer Direct has higher revenue and earnings than G6 Materials. G6 Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Issuer Direct and G6 Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 15.04% 11.11% 8.91% G6 Materials -288.11% -83.78% -70.78%

Risk & Volatility

Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G6 Materials has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of G6 Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats G6 Materials on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency. The company was founded by Brian R. Balbirnie in October 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

G6 Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

