Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

GHAC remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. 12,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,148. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

