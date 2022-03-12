Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Xylem by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,506,000 after purchasing an additional 208,458 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 3,414.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 205,423 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

