Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $64.20 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.