Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

NYSE ECL opened at $158.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.57. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

