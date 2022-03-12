Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 385 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,926 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

