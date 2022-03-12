Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.31 and a 200 day moving average of $224.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.06 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.