General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE GAM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. General American Investors has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $46.75.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.
General American Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.
