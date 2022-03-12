General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE GAM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. General American Investors has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in General American Investors by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 467,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in General American Investors by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $4,592,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General American Investors by 28.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

