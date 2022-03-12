Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $63.06, but opened at $65.96. Genesco shares last traded at $66.98, with a volume of 496 shares.

The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Get Genesco alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $992.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.