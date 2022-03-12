Genesis Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,694,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848,868 shares during the period. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi comprises approximately 0.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi were worth $18,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $50,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 575,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $15.23.
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Profile (Get Rating)
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.