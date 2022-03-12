Genesis Investment Management LLP Invests $126.26 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)

Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,460,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,258,000. NU accounts for about 6.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

NYSE NU traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 14,452,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,478,825. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19. Nu Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

