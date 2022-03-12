Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.450-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.57 billion-$20.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.69. 626,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.96 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.