Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.09. 1,758,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.04. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 85,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 115,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

