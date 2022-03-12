Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.09. 1,758,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.04. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.23.
Several analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday.
About Geron (Get Rating)
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
