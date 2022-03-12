Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,147,000 after buying an additional 506,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,920,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,003,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,531,937. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

