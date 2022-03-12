GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.