Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Up 140.0% in February

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLBZ stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $14.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

