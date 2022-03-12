Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Increased to GBX 580 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.16) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.21) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 480.63 ($6.30).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 511.30 ($6.70) on Thursday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 514.10 ($6.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 419.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377.98.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

