Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 600

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,723.25.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.