Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.63. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds purchased 2,843,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Leeds purchased 2,068,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,886,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $9,472,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,791,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

