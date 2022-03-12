Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 234.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.70. 300,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

