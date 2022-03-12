Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Stake Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of BUG stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

