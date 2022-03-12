Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 857,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 79,116 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000.

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $10.51 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62.

