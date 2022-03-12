Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

GMED traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $68.61. 428,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 150,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

