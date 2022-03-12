GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMS. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised GMS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.29.

NYSE GMS opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.00. GMS has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 15,722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

