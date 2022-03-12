GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

NYSE GDDY opened at $78.21 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.