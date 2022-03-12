Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.32 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 108,788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,317.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

