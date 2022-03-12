Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. 148,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,050,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $580.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth $2,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth $55,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.