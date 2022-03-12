Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
GRAY opened at $1.21 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GRAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.
About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
