Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GRAY opened at $1.21 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Graybug Vision stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Graybug Vision at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

