Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS GTPS remained flat at $$32.55 during trading hours on Friday. Great American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.

Great American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign. It engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Champaign County, Illinois and surrounding counties. The firm also provides full-service brokerage activities through a third-party broker-dealer and engages in the sale of tax deferred annuities.

