Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.20

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14.14 ($0.19). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 14.40 ($0.19), with a volume of 15,934,011 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGP. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £570.56 million and a P/E ratio of -141.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.