Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.88.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $51.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 190,875 shares of company stock worth $149,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 72,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 377.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 129,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.