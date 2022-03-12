Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.60.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPI opened at $187.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.37.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 36.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

