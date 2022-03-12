Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.63. 80,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,252. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.