Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE GBAB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.63. 80,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,252. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
