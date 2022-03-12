Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $3.08 on Monday, reaching $86.57. 384,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,346. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

