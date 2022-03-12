Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $3.08 on Monday, reaching $86.57. 384,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,346. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.