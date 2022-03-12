HaloDAO (RNBW) Trading 42.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $100,252.25 and $8,998.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.21 or 0.06585739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.62 or 1.00101658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042180 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

