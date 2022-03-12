Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on HASI. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of HASI traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. 462,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,786 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

