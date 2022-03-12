HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKTX. William Blair started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Nkarta stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $328.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.14.
About Nkarta (Get Rating)
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
