HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKTX. William Blair started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Nkarta stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $328.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nkarta by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

