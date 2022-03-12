Head to Head Analysis: CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) & Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT)

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CareView Communications and Telesat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Telesat shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Telesat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CareView Communications and Telesat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareView Communications -128.50% N/A -182.53% Telesat N/A 49.27% 41.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareView Communications and Telesat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareView Communications $6.46 million 2.37 -$11.68 million N/A N/A Telesat N/A N/A $93.09 million $3.68 5.39

Telesat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CareView Communications.

Risk and Volatility

CareView Communications has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telesat has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telesat beats CareView Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareView Communications (Get Rating)

CareView Communications, Inc. engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L. Allen Wheeler on July 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

About Telesat (Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

