Head to Head Analysis: Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) vs. Its Peers

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Keurig Dr Pepper to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $12.68 billion $2.15 billion 24.54 Keurig Dr Pepper Competitors $12.47 billion $2.09 billion -21.99

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 4 4 0 2.50 Keurig Dr Pepper Competitors 275 1268 1443 32 2.41

Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus price target of $38.29, suggesting a potential upside of 4.01%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 122.62%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 104.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Keurig Dr Pepper is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 16.92% 9.35% 4.53% Keurig Dr Pepper Competitors -32.35% -152.85% -21.53%

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers. The Packaged Beverages segment offers finished beverages and other products, including owned brands and third-party brands. The Beverage Concentrates segment sells branded concentrates and syrup to third-party bottlers. The Latin America Beverages segment refers to sales in Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the production of concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

