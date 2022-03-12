Head to Head Comparison: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) & Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 151.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Omega Healthcare Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50 Omega Healthcare Investors 1 5 3 0 2.22

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.40%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus target price of $36.30, indicating a potential upside of 26.35%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 70.90% 7.56% 0.19% Omega Healthcare Investors 39.21% 9.98% 4.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Omega Healthcare Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 3.68 $43.08 million $3.93 5.70 Omega Healthcare Investors $1.06 billion 6.46 $416.74 million $1.77 16.23

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

